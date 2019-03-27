MISSING WOMAN SARAH GALLOWAY: Sheriff calls off active search; investigation continues

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has concluded the active search for a missing, but will continue the investigation of her disappearance.
Officials have used every resource at their disposal, including all available detectives and deputies dedicated to searching for Sarah Galloway over the past several days, according to PCSD information.
Follow-up will continue in the ongoing investigation. Detectives have been assigned to the case and continue to check every lead and tip.
Galloway, 38, went missing Thursday, March 21. She was last seen in the 10600 block of West Massingale Road in the Picture Rocks area.
Galloway has Down syndrome and functions at the level of an 8-year-old.
The search is in its seventh day with no success in finding her, but not short of extensive efforts from her family and the community.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 911. You can also submit an anonymous tip, with the potential for a reward, by text, phone, or by going to 88-CRIME.org.
