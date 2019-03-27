Northwest Fire District ranks top one percent in country, public protection score

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Insurance Service Office issued a Class 1 Public Protection Classification (PPC) to the Northwest Fire District-- placing the district’s fire protection community in the top one percent in the country.
The PPC score measures the community’s overall ability to reduce property losses due to fires. PPC ratings range from 1-10, with Class 1 being the highest rating possible.
The score takes effect on July 1, 2019 and works to give property owners within the Northwest Fire District lower insurance costs. This includes much of Marana and areas of unincorporated Pima County northwest of Tucson.
Northwest Fire’s Class 1 rating, improved from Class 2, comes on the heels of a recent analysis performed by the ISO on the Northwest Fire community’s fire prevention and suppression systems.
“It’s been a goal of ours for quite some time to offer our community the benefits of a Class 1 rating. As a District resident or business owner, the Class 1 rating does more than provide peace of mind about the highest level of services provided; it can also offer a financial return on investment by potentially lowering the cost of property insurance. When viewed through the context of saving lives and potentially money, that’s when the positive impact tends to really hit home. That’s a win for our community and right where we want to be,” said Northwest Fire District’s Fire Chief, Brad Bradley.
ISO collects and evaluates fire suppression capabilities in over 48,000 communities in the United States and may use this information, combined with other factors, to establish local commercial business and residential property insurance rates. This generally results in lower premiums in communities with better protection.
Under this new rating, district property owners are encouraged to check with their insurance companies on potential insurance rate adjustments. Insurance companies may request an official letter with rating details which can be found on the district website.
The ISO is one of two third-party entities that regularly assess Northwest Fire. The Commission on Fire Accreditation International (CFAI) re-accredited the district in August 2018 as one of 258 accredited fire and rescue agencies. According to the CFAI, The Northwest Fire District is one of only 73 agencies nationwide that claim both an ISO Class 1 rating and accredited status.
