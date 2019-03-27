Parkland, Newtown suicides shed light on survivor’s guilt

(CNN) - Two communities linked by unimaginable tragedy are now dealing with more loss.
The apparent suicides in Parkland, FL, and Newtown, CT, are drawing focus to the long-term psychological impacts of trauma.
The stigma around suicide can be difficult to navigate but it begins with communication.
The period after a traumatic loss is marked by a series of "cruel" questions, said an expert.
"What more could I have done? Why did this happen? Maybe even, why not me?”
said John Draper, director of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
And while time does help some, it can make others feel worse.
"They begin to feel more alone and feel unsupported and feel like they don't have permission to talk about it,” Draper said.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides a list of warning signs to help identify if a loved one is at risk among them: reckless behavior, irregular sleeping and extreme mood swings.
Suicides can also cluster in communities.
The solution begins with providing healthier models of behavior.
"What we really need to see more of and give more contact for people is peers who have gone through these situations who found ways to cope through seemingly the impossible, and learn from them,” Draper said.
Communication and empathy are key to helping people at risk feel less alone.
"We know that any measure of pain is more tolerable if we're sharing it with somebody else,” Draper said.
