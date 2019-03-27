Pedestrian hit jaywalking on Grant and Alvernon

Pedestrian hit jaywalking on Grant and Alvernon
Source: (Google Maps)
March 26, 2019 at 4:48 PM MST - Updated March 26 at 5:37 PM

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - One person is suffering from serious life-threatening injuries after being hit by a westbound driver at the intersection of Grant and Alvernon.

All westbound lanes from Columbus to Alvernon are closed along Grant.

A pedestrian was jaywalking across Grant Road when hit by the driver. The driver remained at the scene.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious, possible life-threatening injuries.

Traffic detectives are on the scene.

More updates to follow as information becomes available.

Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.