Public encouraged to provide input on Sonoran Corridor Draft Corridor Selection Report

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is encouraging the public to review and provide input on the Draft Corridor Selection Report, or CSR, for the Sonoran Corridor, a proposed transportation route that would connect Interstate 19 and Interstate 10 south of Tucson International Airport.
The draft CSR provides information about the alternatives analysis that has occurred to date, and identifies a Reasonable Range of Corridor Alternatives, which includes a No-Build Option, recommended for further study in the Tier 1 Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) that ADOT is currently preparing in cooperation with the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA). Twelve corridor alternatives were identified through public input, agency coordination, previous studies and technical assessments, and were evaluated using six evaluation criteria: anticipated growth, mobility, system linkages, economic benefits, environmental considerations and implementation. The result of this alternative analysis is documented in the Draft CSR.
Review the Draft CSR here or by visiting azdot.gov/sonorancorridor and clicking on the Documents tab. The public comment period for the Draft CSR runs through April 22, 2019.
The public can submit questions or comments in the following ways:
- Email: SonoranCorridor@azdot.gov,
- Telephone: Call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 1.855.712.8530
- Mail: Sonoran Corridor Tier 1 EIS Study Team c/o Joanna Bradley, 1221 S. Second Ave., Mail Drop T100, Tucson, AZ 85713
In May 2017, ADOT and the FHWA initiated an environmental study to evaluate the proposed Sonoran Corridor in compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act. The study, a Tier 1 EIS, will evaluate a Reasonable Range of Corridor Alternatives, which includes a “no-build” option, to identify a preferred alternative. Learn more about the Sonoran Corridor on the study website.
