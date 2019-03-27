Public encouraged to provide input on Sonoran Corridor Draft Corridor Selection Report

The draft CSR provides information about the alternatives analysis that has occurred to date, and identifies a Reasonable Range of Corridor Alternatives, which includes a No-Build Option, recommended for further study in the Tier 1 Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) that ADOT is currently preparing in cooperation with the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA). Twelve corridor alternatives were identified through public input, agency coordination, previous studies and technical assessments, and were evaluated using six evaluation criteria: anticipated growth, mobility, system linkages, economic benefits, environmental considerations and implementation. The result of this alternative analysis is documented in the Draft CSR.