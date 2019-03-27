Sabino Canyon prepping for electric shuttles

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Heading up to Sabino Canyon in the next few weeks - you may have to deal with a bit of construction, as the area is prepared for electric shuttles with trenching work.
According to officials with the Coronado National Forest, the trenching project, headed by Tucson Electric Power, will begin Monday, April 1 and affect traffic in the recreation area.
TEP will trench to help provide power for the Regional Partnering Center, Inc. and their electric shuttles which will arrive later this year.
Construction will take place Monday to Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Forest Road 805 from Sabino Canyon Road to the overflow lot, in addition work will be done up to seven days a week on Forest Roads 804 and 804A, service roads that are closed to the public.
This work will delay access to the overflow parking lot during the project and visitors should plan for delays.
For more information please contact the Sabino Canyon Visitor Center at (520) 749-8700.
