Sierra Vista to host grand opening of sports complex in April

City of Sierra Vista Sports will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. A customer service representative will be available to accept payments, book reservations for sports facilities, and answer questions during regular hours. In addition to reserving fields or courts, local groups will also be able to rent space at the sports center for meetings, trainings, parties, and special events. The sports center includes a kid-friendly space with games, a TV, a lounge area, restrooms, refrigerator space, a microwave, and a popcorn machine.