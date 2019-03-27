Sierra Vista to host grand opening of sports complex in April

SIERRA VISTA, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The public is invited to celebrate the grand opening of the City of Sierra Vista Sports, a complex that includes a variety of sports facilities and a sports center with dedicated customer service.
“We’re expanding recreational opportunities and customer service to the many community members and sports leagues that use City facilities for play,” Leisure and Library Services Director Laura Wilson said in a recent release. “We’re thrilled to celebrate this next step with our community, as we offer more ways to enjoy casual and competitive sports in Sierra Vista.”
The event will take place at City of Sierra Vista Sports at 3401 E. Fry Blvd., from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 18.
Festivities will include a ribbon cutting, tours of the center and adjacent sports facilities, and remarks from City officials and community leaders. Grilled hot dogs, beverages, chips, and cake will be available while supplies last.
The sports facilities located at the Rothery Educational Service Center are being operated and improved by the City under an intergovernmental agreement with the Sierra Vista Unified School District approved in 2018. The facilities include a football field, soccer field, a track, tennis courts, a gymnasium, batting cages, and basketball courts. In January, the Legacy Foundation of Southeast Arizona awarded the City a $49,000 grant to support improvements to these facilities.
City of Sierra Vista Sports will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. A customer service representative will be available to accept payments, book reservations for sports facilities, and answer questions during regular hours. In addition to reserving fields or courts, local groups will also be able to rent space at the sports center for meetings, trainings, parties, and special events. The sports center includes a kid-friendly space with games, a TV, a lounge area, restrooms, refrigerator space, a microwave, and a popcorn machine.
For more information regarding City of Sierra Vista Sports, contact Sports Supervisor John Healy at (520) 439-2302.
