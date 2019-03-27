Silver Alert issued for missing Fountain Hills man

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Authorities have issued a Silver Alert for a man who is believed to have driven away from his care facility in Fountain Hills on Tuesday, March 26.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, 84-year-old Robert Bons may be driving a white 2017 Toyota Rav 4 with Arizona license CAX4318. He left in an unknown direction.
Bons is described as white, 6-foot-2, 185 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.
He suffers from medical conditions for which he takes medication.
If you see Bons or his vehicle, call the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office at (602) 876-1011.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.