Silver Alert issued for teen missing in El Mirage

EL MIRAGE, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A Silver Alert has been issued for 16-year-old Mason Riding of El Mirage, by the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
According to DPS Mason was last seen at 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, walking away from the Walmart at 12900 West Thunderbird Road in El Mirage.
He is autistic and has limited social interaction, but will answer to his name.
Mason is described as white, with brown hair and brown eyes, 5-foot-4, weighing 110 pounds and he was last seen wearing black pants, black shirt with black shoes and a black hat.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
