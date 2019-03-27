12 Southern AZ students to be honored by the National Football Foundation

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Southern Arizona Chapter has chosen 12 graduating senior high school football players as recipients of the prestigious National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame Scholar-Athlete Award.
The 12 recipients are Caden Wechsler of Sabino, Curtis Franks of Salpointe, Charles Mustain of Ironwood Ridge, Casey Way of Pusch Ridge, Ismael Ballesteros of Tucson, Thomas Lares of Salpointe, Thomas Webb Jr. of Cienega, Jimmy Hamilton of Sabino, Trenton Bourguet of Marana, Wyatt Jeffries of Empire, Dominick Rodriguez of Canyon Del Oro and Diego Miranda of Marana.
Each Scholar-Athlete Honoree will receive a $1,000 scholarship to the college or university they will be attending in the fall.
The selection of these 12 outstanding young men is based on stringent criteria focusing on academic scholarship, citizenship and athletic achievement. One of the 12 honorees will be nominated for the National Football Foundation National High School Scholar Athlete-Award to be presented in Dec. 2019 in conjunction with the 62nd Annual National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame Induction Dinner in New York City.
These Scholar-Athlete Honorees will be formally recognized at the 22nd Annual Scholar-Athlete Awards Banquet to be held at Noon on Saturday April 27, 2019 at The Doubletree Hotel at Reid Park.
Former University of Arizona Wildcat defensive back and Denver Bronco NFL veteran, Randy Robbins, will be the keynote speaker.
For more information and ticket prices for the dinner, please contact the Southern Arizona Chapter Facebook page.
