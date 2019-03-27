Special adoption fee waivers in April for ‘volunteer pick’ pets at PACC

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - In a special adoption event at the Pima Animal Care Center, adoption fees will be waived for the entire month of April for ‘volunteer picks’ pets.
According to PACC the adoption promotion will apply to the animals with a kennel card that reads "I’m a PACC Volunteer Pick! My fee is waived!", the card will also include details from volunteers on that specific pet.
With National Volunteer Week taking place the third week of April. PACC decided to highlight their volunteers, as well as waive fees on special pets for the entire month.
Right now PACC has 356 dogs and puppies and 73 cats and kittens available for adoption at the shelter. Remember all pets come spayed/neutered, with age-appropriate vaccinations, micro-chipped and with a free vet visit. There is a $19 licensing fee for dogs.
Stop by and check out the 'furr’ever friends that are available right now at PACC’s main shelter at 4000 North Silverbell Road, Monday to Friday from noon to 7 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Interested in volunteering at PACC? Click here for more information.
