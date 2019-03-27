Tucson Police called to a fight during a rec league basketball game at the YMCA

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A recreational league basketball game got heated last week at the YMCA in downtown Tucson.
A family at the court during the adult league game said punches were thrown and a fight broke out, which Brandy Martinez said she was involved in.
The Tucson Police Department said there is a report filed for an ‘assault with injury’ and the investigation is open.
Martinez said her son was strangled by another player while her husband, wearing a walking boot from surgery, was kicked multiple times in the leg. She said they both went to the Tucson Medical Center following the incident on Monday, March 18.
“You have the strength to literally lift a kid off the ground by his neck and you’re that mad over a basketball game," said Martinez. “As he pushed him, another player came across on that team and he socked him.”
Martinez claimed the lack of control by officials and league supervisors added to the continued animosity on the court. She said there were multiple fouls that were not called, which she believed added to the physical and aggressive behavior.
“Call it. Stop it. Do something, intervene," said Martinez. "That’s what why we have refs out there. Refs are supposed to control what is on the court and there was no control on that court.”
Tucson Police said officers responded to the Lohse Family YMCA in reference to a group fight.
According to TPD, the report stated one witness told an officer she saw a player punch two players on the opposing team, which led to the fight breaking out.
“As he pushed him, another player came across on that team and he socked him," said Martinez.
That witness told the officer there was ‘bad mouthing’ before the physical altercation.
A second person stated during the game one of his teammates committed a hard foul and it was not called, which led to the altercation. That person told TPD he was punched several times.
“The YMCA is centrally located everywhere so it is easy to play in those leagues. But, we want them to play safely," said Martinez.
Martinez told KOLD News 13 she reached out to the YMCA of Southern Arizona regarding complaints and continued behavior of other players.
“Basically they told us, ‘if you don’t like it, don’t play here’ and that’s not the mentality you should have as a community," said Martinez.
Martinez said she was told both teams have been disqualified.
The YMCA of Southern Arizona has a zero-tolerance policy for unsportsmanlike behavior posted online for the youth basketball program.
The policy states:
“In the event someone violates this zero-tolerance policy, they may be issued a technical foul, asked to leave facility or suspended from future YMCA activities.”
KOLD News 13 reached out to the YMCA of Southern Arizona about the incident. Emails and a voicemail to the CEO were not returned Tuesday night.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.