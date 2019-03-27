Tucson sailor completes run in honor of Women’s History month

PORTSMOUTH, VA (KOLD News 13) - On March 21, Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Gilbert Rebollozo, left, from San Benito, Texas, and Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Gabriella Koestel, from Tucson, Arizona, are congratulated by Sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) as they complete a run across the Jordan Bridge in Portsmouth, Virginia.
The event was organized by the ship's American Diversity Heritage Observance Committee to recognize Women's History Month.
GHWB is currently in Norfolk Naval Shipyard for its Docking Planned Incremental Availability (DPIA).
