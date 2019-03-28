Anti-vaping campaign kicks off in Pima County

“It’s very easy to just puff on it and forget about it,” said Adriana Noriega, a Cholla High School senior who took to the podium to speak on the dangers of liquid nicotine use at the kickoff campaign event. She says she sees and smells e-cigarettes being used everyday in school, and her peers know it is easy to hide a small vape from teachers and supervisors. “People don’t think about it as much as you would if you were smoking a cigar.”