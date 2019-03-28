Baseball memorabilia stolen from Scottsdale restaurant

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Don and Charlie’s restaurant in Scottsdale was robbed of hundreds of thousands of dollars of their most precious baseball memorabilia early Wednesday morning.
Police say the burglar alarm went off around 2 a.m. at the restaurant located near Scottsdale and Camelback road.
When police arrived, they discovered the glass front door had been smashed.
34 Hall of Fame autographed baseballs estimated at 200 to 600 thousand dollars was stolen.
The missing baseballs include collectibles signed by Frank Robinson, Hank Aaron, Bob Uecker, Eddie Mathews, Yogi Berra, Whitey Ford, Willie Mays, Bob Feller, Ted Williams, Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle, Bob Gibson, Rod Carew, Al Kaline, Joe DiMaggio, Ralph Kiner, Harmon Killebrew, Robin Yount, Juan Marichal, Tom Seaver, Stan Musial, Sandy Koufax, Ernie Banks, Don Drysdale, Billy Williams, Enos Slaughter, Jim Palmer, Paul Molitor, Ryne Sandberg, Brooks Robinson, Lou Brock, Fergie Jenkins and Willie McCovey.
No suspect is currently tied to the case.
If anyone has any information on who may have stolen these precious items, please contact the Scottsdale Police Department at 480-312-5000.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.