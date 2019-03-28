CBP to temporarily re-assign officers along the southwest border

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - CBP’s Office of Field Operations will temporarily re-assign up to 750 CBP officers to Border Patrol Sectors that are confronting the humanitarian and border security crisis on the Southwest border.
CBP officers from ports of entry in the San Diego, Tucson, El Paso and Laredo Field offices include those to be re-assigned.
Trade and travel process is expected to have an impact.
The Office of Field Operations and the Office of Trade are working closely with the Trade community, local authorities and other partners to help reduce the impact that reduced staffing will have at Southwest border ports.
For more information, please read the CBP’s notice here.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.