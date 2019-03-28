Cochise County accepts donation for wine industry development

“Kinder Morgan has been operating in Cochise County for generations and when we were looking at this new project, one of the first meetings we had was at the County, and the Board made it clear this needed to be a collaborative process,” said Allen Fore, Vice President, Public Affairs. “With guidance we discussed a number of locations and we ended up moving our location based upon public input. Where we ended up is where we already exist and where we have co-existed for many, many years.”