Cochise County accepts donation for wine industry development

COCHISE COUNTY, AZ (KOLD News 13) - New road signs to help visitors more easily find wine tasting rooms in Willcox are to be installed in Cochise County, thanks to a $5,000 donation.
The funds were presented to the County’s Public Works Department by Kinder Morgan, Inc., one of the largest energy infrastructure firms in North America. The company is planning to expand its operations on Arzberger Road, where it has an existing compressor station, and has worked closely with local vineyard owners to ensure minimum impact to the industry.
“Kinder Morgan has been operating in Cochise County for generations and when we were looking at this new project, one of the first meetings we had was at the County, and the Board made it clear this needed to be a collaborative process,” said Allen Fore, Vice President, Public Affairs. “With guidance we discussed a number of locations and we ended up moving our location based upon public input. Where we ended up is where we already exist and where we have co-existed for many, many years.”
Fore added Kinder Morgan’s additional tax revenue to the County and State, estimated to be $1.1 million annually, will help pay for future infrastructure needs as the wine industry continues to grow.
The donation will be used to create and install road signs guiding visitors to the increasing number of tasting rooms in the Willcox area. The County will work with the City of Willcox, Arizona Department of Transportation, and local wineries to move the project forward.
Additionally, the County will pave Robbs Road, a major route used by the vineyards, later this year, thanks to a $475,000 grant from the Arizona Commerce Authority.
“This is one step in many steps toward really furthering and supporting the growth of the wine industry,” said County Administrator Ed Gilligan. “The wine industry is vital for us, and this donation from Kinder Morgan is a step toward getting better signage in this area and creating a better tourist experience.”
Fore made the donation during a special ceremony at Bodega Pierce Winery attended by Supervisors Peggy Judd and Ann English, City of Willcox representatives, and members of the wine industry. The Board of Supervisors is continuing to support the wine industry as part of its current five-year strategic plan, which has prioritized economic development.
