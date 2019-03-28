College students concerned over bill that could cut their pay

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - There’s new life for bill that could mean a pay cut for Arizona students working their way through school or holding down a job to help their families.
A state senate panel is set to take a second look at a move to open a loophole in Arizona’s minimum wage law Thursday.
House Bill 2523 would let employers pay federal minimum wage, $7.25 an hour, to full-time students under the age of 22 who would less than 20 hours per week.
Arizona’s minimum wage is currently $11 an hour, set to increase to $12 an hour in 2020.
“It’s already hard to balance a part-time job, so I feel like if anything, it’s taking advantage of the students as a whole," said Nicole Bundy. "I think they need to treat them as any other employee would.”
Bundy is getting her master’s degree at the University of Arizona. She is a manager at A-City on University Boulevard and works part-time at a hospital.
While she is 25 years old, she said it’s concerning for what the bill could mean for her coworkers.
“I feel like two people a week come in asking for a job," said Bundy. “I think a lot of students rely on these jobs in order to help themselves.”
Supporters of House Bill 2523 say employers would be able to hire more students. But those students ask, where is the support for them?
“I have three autoimmune disorders and I’m responsible for all of my medical care, I’m responsible for my students loans and my housing," said Kaylah Sharf. "Yeah if I didn’t work, I wouldn’t be a full-time student.”
Sharf makes minimum wage working part-time for the University of Arizona. The 20-year-old said the bill “is upsetting."
“I just hope that our legislators realize we are valuable workers and we are the future. If you stop us from working now, what does that mean for us ten years when we graduate," said Sharf.
HB2523 got held up earlier this month. It is one of seven bills on the Senate Commerce Committee’s agenda Thursday morning.
“I think everybody should be paid like, fairly. Just because we are students doesn’t mean we should get the benefits of other people. I think we should all be treated equal," Bundy said.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.