Family Finder: Jayden looking for a forever family

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Jayden is super out going. He loves sports. All sports. Soccer, football, basketball. He loves to build gadgets. He loves to build race cars.
“I love science, math and geometry. I like science experiments. I usually make snow, fake snow,” says Jayden.
He loves to cook, help cooking. He is willing to clean up after the dog clean up outside. Jayden would do very well in a forever family that is open to learning new things, open to new experiences, adventures. A family that is patient and kind.
"One with a mom and dad some pets maybe get my own pet I want to get a dog or something. If I had a girl I would name it Christy and if it was a boy I would name it JoJo,” says Jayden.
Jayden needs a family that has experience with DD services or who is willing to learn and engage in DD services. Jayden would do well with a family that would be able to provide a lot of focus with schooling, homework, chores at home. Jayden would do great with a family that would support him and his needs.
"When I get a family I would like to summer school, I would like to go to a bunch of places with them,” says Jayden.
Jayden is a ball of love, he could bring so much to a family- happiness, wonder, adventure.
If you’d like to learn more about adopting Jayden, please visit fosterarizona.org.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.