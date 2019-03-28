Lottery fever hits Southern Arizona with the fourth largest Powerball jackpot ever

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - It’s been a few months since a lucky person took home millions of dollars by playing the Powerball.
Now, thousands of others nationwide are hoping to be the next, including people right here in Southern Arizona.
"Why? So I don't have to go to work every day," said one man who bought a few tickets ahead of the Wednesday night drawing.
$750 million is at stake for the big jackpot.
It drew out hundreds to the QuikTrip off of Grant and I-10 in Tucson.
Anna Brents kept it simple and only bought two tickets. If she's the big winner, her money is already spent.
"I have some kids and grandkids that I haven't seen ... I want to go see them," said Brents. "I have wonderful memories about my grandparents and about my family. I want to keep it going."
She's had luck in the past when she won $500 from a scratch off.
Brents hoped that luck carried over so she can take home the fourth largest jackpot in Powerball history.
Others, like Michael Buhs, take a different approach.
He picks his own lucky numbers based on his birthday and his wife's birthday.
"I was told many years ago you have a better chance of winning by picking your own numbers," Buhs said.
It’s not quite tried and true, yet.
Buhs has done it before, but hasn’t seen success.
Though, maybe this time will be different.
