Man injured in midtown shooting incident
The shooting happened in the 2500 block of North Dodge Boulevard on March 28. (Source: Google Maps)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | March 28, 2019 at 5:45 AM MST - Updated March 28 at 5:45 AM

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man was taken to a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound in the leg on Thursday morning, March 38.

According to information from the Tucson Police Department, the shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the 2500 block of North Dodge Boulevard, near East Grant Road.

Police say the injury appears to be non-life-threatening.

No one is in custody and the investigation is on-going.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.

