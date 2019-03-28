Man injured in midtown shooting incident

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man was taken to a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound in the leg on Thursday morning, March 38.
According to information from the Tucson Police Department, the shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the 2500 block of North Dodge Boulevard, near East Grant Road.
Police say the injury appears to be non-life-threatening.
No one is in custody and the investigation is on-going.
Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.
