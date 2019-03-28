Marana Police looking for two credit card theft suspects

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Detectives with the Marana Police Department are looking for the two suspects pictured, who they believe stole credit cards from a vehicle parked in an LA Fitness on Arizona Pavilions Drive on Tuesday.
On March 26 at 7:36 p.m., officer’s responded to the parking of lot of the LA Fitness on an initial report of a vehicle being broken into via a smashed window.
While speaking with the victim she received an alert from Chase Bank that her debit/credit card was being used at the Target located at 3901 W. Ina Road.
Officer’s responded and made contact with Loss Prevention and other employees who identified the two males.
According to police, the male in the red pants used the stolen card to load $500 on a gift card and purchased one additional item. He attempted to add an additional $500 on the card, but the transaction was declined.
The second male wearing the New York Yankees jersey then used the gift card to purchase a PlayStation 4 and groceries at the electronics counter, according to MPD.
The suspects left the store and entered the back seat of a newer, Acura or similar make, dark colored SUV.
If anyone has any information on the two men pictured, please call the Marana Police Department at 520-382-2000 or 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.