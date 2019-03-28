Marana 6th grader facing several charges related to incident involving firearm

MARANA, AZ (KOLD News 13) - An elementary student is in custody after allegedly bringing a firearm to school.
According to information from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, the sixth-grade boy was taken into custody at around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26, at DeGrazia Elementary School, 5051 W. Overton Road.
The 12-year-old suspect is facing 10 felonies, according to PCSD, including aggravated assault, kidnapping, theft of a firearm, misconduct involving a weapon and interference with or disruption of an educational institution.
He is being held at the juvenile detention complex.
Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the school for reports of a student with a firearm.
DeGrazia Elementary is in the Marana Unified School District.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.