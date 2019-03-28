Mothers in need of second chance get new safe space

The Hillman House will provide a safe living and learning space for mothers recovering from addiction. (Source: KOLD News 13)
By Kevin Adger | March 28, 2019 at 7:49 AM MST - Updated March 28 at 7:49 AM

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Officials from Tucson Medical Center, CODAC and The Connie Hillman Family Foundation are opening a safe home for mothers getting a second chance at life.

The Hillman House is an apartment building for mothers who at one point were addicted to drugs and are now going through a transitional program as part of their recovery.

It has 15 fully furnished units and can house about 19 adults and children. Each unit has a bedroom, bathroom and a kitchen.

The Hillman House is also a place to learn. The women will attend recovery classes, life skills training and even some training on caring for kids.

