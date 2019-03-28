Pedestrian fatalities drop in Tucson

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The number of fatal pedestrian accidents in Tucson has dropped 40 percent from year to year.
In 2019, there have been four fatal pedestrian accidents compared to 28 for all of 2018, a record year. Here is a breakdown of numbers:
- 2015 - 14
- 2016 - 12
- 2017 - 25
- 2018 - 28
- 2019 - 4
However, the news comes on the heels of a particularly difficult night when two people were hit by cars.
Both survived but are in serious condition. One was in the crosswalk. One was not.
The Tucson Police Department warns that even though the number of fatalities had dropped considerably, “That could change at any time,” said Sgt Mike Allen, a supervisor in the motorcycle division.
He says he’s frustrated because even after all the money spent and work done to educate the public about the perils of jaywalking, “We’re still seeing spikes in these kinds of collisions.”
Allen was part of a contingent that traveled to Phoenix to meet with the Arizona Office of Highway Safety to try to find funding grants to help put more resources into pedestrian safety programs.
“The only thing I can say is we’re trying to wrap our heads around this,” he said. “We’ve had committee after committee, we’ve have meeting after meeting but we cannot wrap our heads around why this is occurring.”
“It’s extremely frustrating,” he said.
There are two schools of thought when it comes to the increase in pedestrian accidents, a nationwide trend. One is that it is the driver’s fault and lower speed limits will control the problem and the second is that pedestrians dart into traffic risking their lives.
“It’s probably a bit of both,” said Allen.
Tucson has lowered the speed limits from 35 to 30 mph on some streets and is advocating for lower speed limits throughout the city.
“I bet if you went back and asked those 29 who were killed, if you asked them if they thought they were going to get hit, that they could estimate the speed, they probably thought they could make it,” he said. “But they were wrong.”
