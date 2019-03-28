Pinal County Superior Court to pilot Online Dispute Resolution

Based on the issue to be decided and other factors, the Pinal County Superior Court’s Conciliation Services Department identifies the cases that can take part in ODR and invites the parties to register in the program. The program is available to the parties 24 hours a day from either a computer or a mobile device and allows the parties to communicate directly with the court facilitator assigned to their case. The facilitator moderates the conversation between the parties and prepares the court documents online for filing with the court.