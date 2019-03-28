Police looking for driver in hit-and-run pedestrian collision

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - An elderly pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit-and-run collision in South Tucson on Thursday, March 28.
Police are looking for a black Mazda that fled the scene and was seen going north on Fifth Avenue. It was last seen near 18th Street and Herbert Avenue. The vehicle is missing a bumper and other parts that fell off at the scene.
The victim, a 72-year-old man, was taken to Banner - University Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
South Tucson police said Sixth Avenue was expected to remain closed for possibly two hours. The crash happened just after 10 a.m.
Deputies from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department are assisting with the investigation.
