Puppy and Snail puppet duo teach elementary students life lessons

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Some of the best teachers are the ones that don’t talk.
Puppy and Snail, a puppet duo, are teaching students at Ranch Elementary critical life lessons by letting students show them the right way to act, like how to behave in the classroom.
They are some of the best class pets a teacher could hope for-- and no ordinary puppets.
They are Second Step Curriculum puppets, designed from a research based practice program to teach and encourage positive interactions, problem solving and conflict resolution.
These kindergarten and first grade students are coming out of their shell to show Puppy and Snail how to behave in the hallways and on the playground.
Sometimes, the puppets even come to the lunchroom.
Eager-to-learn students will even stop Ms. McRae, the school social worker, and ask her what Puppy and Snail did for spring break and when they can come play next.
Each student even got a chance to hold Puppy or Snail and slide down the slide together.
For this weeks big accomplishment, Puppy learned how to control his behavior and “think before he acts.”
They are the type of pets Ranch Elementary will want to keep around.
They are also the type of teachers that will leave others wondering when Puppy and Snail will come to their school.
