Southern AZ BBB announces 2019 Torch Awards for Ethics finalists

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Better Business Bureau serving Southern Arizona (BBB) announced the 15 organizations and three entrepreneurs selected as finalists for the 2019 BBB Torch Awards for Ethics, sponsored by South32. Six of the 18 finalists will be named winners in their category during the awards dinner Friday, May 3 at Casino del Sol.
“Since 2002, BBB Serving Southern Arizona has celebrated more than 60 local businesses for their commitment to operating honestly and ethically,” said Pamela Crim, President/CEO of BBB Serving Southern Arizona, in a recent news release. “Recognizing the impact charities have in our community, we are also proud to add the nonprofit ethics award to this year’s program.”
The 2019 Torch Awards for Ethics finalists are:
Category I (1 - 5 Employees)
Category II (6 - 25 Employees)
Category III (25+ Employees)
Category I (Below 1.5 Million in Revenue)
Category II (Above 1.5 Million in Revenue)
- Gavino Delgado with La Villita Landscaping, LLC
- Kristin Tovar with Why I Love Where I Live
- Alyssa Gallion with Celebrate for Good
Leading scorer in Arizona women’s basketball history, WNBA Champion, and current head women’s basketball coach at The University of Arizona Adia Barnes will deliver the keynote address during the May 3 awards. KOLD News 13 reporter Kevin Adger will serve as master of ceremonies.
