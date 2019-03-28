State Representative David Stringer resigns amid ethics investigation

PHOENIX, AZ (KOLD News 13) - AZ representative David Stringer (Rep.) has resigned amid an investigation into past complaints and offensive comments, according to an AZ Family article.
His resignation was effective at 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, as he faced a deadline for the House Ethics Committee to hand over documents pertaining to the investigation.
The panel was looking into complaints about offensive comments Stringer had made recently on race and immigration, as well as criminal charges from the 1908s that were supposed to be expunged.
AZ Governor Doug Ducey called for Stringer's resignation after the lawmaker came under fire for reportedly racist comments he made in 2018.
Stringer later apologized for his language in a speech on the House floor in January.
