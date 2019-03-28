Tip-A-Cop benefits Special Olympics

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - There’s outrage on Capitol Hill and across the country Wednesday as Secretary of Education Betsy Devos announced plans to eliminate all federal funding for Special Olympics. That’s a total of nearly $18 million a year. Instead, Secretary Devos says private donors should step up and foot the bill.
Donors like those who came out to the Texas Road House in Marana for a Tip-a-Cop event benefiting the Special Olympics.
Among the crowd was Special Olympics athlete Johnny Destefano and his coach Brett Secemski. The two have been working together as a team for the past four years.
“It’s been the best four years ever, huh bud?” asked Secemski, to which Johnny eagerly nodded his head.
Johnny participates in several sports including bowling, basketball and cheerleading, track and field and floor ball. Johnny and Brett take full advantage of all the organization has to offer. But all those activities can add up.
"You need to pay for equipment, transportation, hotels, so it does get expensive,” said Secemski.
And with funding for the Special Olympics in jeopardy, the Tip a Cop event is more important than ever.
“They definitely would feel the impact, which would be a shame because they do some good work,” said Sgt. Jose Alvarez with the Marana Police Department.
Some donors reached into their pockets tonight for personal reasons.
“It just makes me think of a little boy that I had in my classroom that enjoys special Olympics. He’s in high school now but I know it means a lot to them,” said Deb Berg, who is visiting Arizona from Kansas and decided to fill out the donation form.
She's hoping her money could help ease the financial strain if needed.
"What we try to do is hopefully keep that from happening or minimize that,” said Sgt. Alvarez.
Marana police said the turnout was better than in years past.
They raised nearly $4,000 last year and are hoping to meet or exceed that goal.
We are still waiting to hear the final number.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.