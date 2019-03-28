Tucson’s pro futbol run begins

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Ready, set, go!
FC Tucson opens up their first season as a professional futbol side on Saturday when they visit Orlando City B to begin play in USL League One.
The entire United States Soccer League system will have different names in 2019.
What was once USL Pro is now known as USL Championship. That is the league that houses FC Tucson’s parent squad Phoenix Rising FC.
FCT’s former league, the Premier Development League (PDL) has been renamed USL League Two.
FC Tucson will open their 28-match schedule with a pair of road games. They will take on South Georgia Tormenta FC on Wednesday April 3.
USL League One (Division III) will consist of 10 teams (9 U.S. clubs and 1 Canadian club) this season. FC Tucson is one of only two teams located west of the Mississippi River.
FC Tucson’s home opener is on Saturday April 13 against Toronto FC II.
