ADOT: I-10 ramps at Ina Road opening mid-April

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Ina Road reconstruction project, which has rerouted drivers on Tucson’s northwest side for two years, is nearing completion.
A spokesman for the Arizona Department of Transportation confirmed on Friday, March 29, that the I-10 ramps at Ina Road are expected to be open in both directions in mid-April. The date for this milestone is estimated to be April 15.
Tom Herrmann of ADOT said some clean-up work is left to finish before the ramps can be opened.
The project to reconstruct the interchange began in February 2017. Key project elements for Ina Road included:
- Reconstructing the I-10/Ina Road interchange
- Widening I-10 to three lanes in each direction
- Widening Ina Road to two lanes in each direction from Silverbell Road to Camino de la Cruz
- Eliminating the at-grade crossing of Ina Road and the Union Pacific Railroad (UPRR)
- Loweing I-10 to run beneath Ina Road and raising Ina Road to run above I-10
- Reconstructing the I-10 frontage roads
- Building two Ina Road bridges over the Santa Cruz River
The next improvement project will be Ruthrauff Road, scheduled to begin Summer 2019.
