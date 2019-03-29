Arizona fans ‘all in’ with Wildcats’ WNIT run

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - University of Arizona fans said they are ‘all in’ with support as the women’s basketball team advances in the Women’s National Invitational Tournament.
The Wildcats will host Wyoming this Sunday at 2 p.m. in the quarterfinals.
“I mean, five bucks for a ticket? Come on everybody, come down and watch," said Ben Thurston, waiting to get into the McKale Center Thursday night before the Wildcats’ win over Idaho.
“This is great entertainment for the money," said Thurston.
From season ticket holders to first-time fans, it seems many in Tucson are buying in to postseason play.
“Actually, this is our first basketball. We’ve done a bunch of the other sports, but not basketball," said Brenda Ridge. “We need to support the women, they work as hard as the guys.”
“It’s a big event. It’s certainly great for Tucson and great for our women’s team,” said Suzy Mason, Senior Associate Athletic Director for Events, Facilities and Operations.
For the Athletic’s Department, there are a lot of moving parts behind the scenes with each win and opportunity to host the next round of play.
“When it comes to staffing, custodial, security, concessions, parking, all of those things kind of fall in line and cue off our schedule," said Mason.
It’s survive and advance on the court and off of it. Mason said a good bid, with a win and a solid home crowd, is what keeps the team home for their run in the tournament.
“You gotta win and you have to have strong showing, good attendance, a strong budget and be able to host an event with a quick turnaround," said Mason.
It will be a quick turnaround in Tucson with the Wildcats home again this weekend. You can bet fans will be back at the McKale Center, too.
“I’m all in, I’m counting on Sunday," said Skip Costis.
