Be on the lookout - possible scammers posing as air conditioning technicians

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Tucson residents should be on the lookout for possible scammers, according to a news release from Goettl Air Conditioning. Two men were reportedly posing as employees to gain access to homes on Thursday, March 28.
The owner of the home the scammers were at knew what Goettl Air Conditioning technician’s uniforms and vehicles look like, he was immediately suspicious of them and denied them access to the home. He called Goettl AC and alerted them to the issue.
According to Goettl, the scammers tried to dress in a blue similar to what employees wear, but it was clearly fake, as was the white and unwrapped vehicle they were driving. The homeowner was able to get images of the men on their home security cameras.
All Goettl Air Conditioning trucks are clearly branded and wrapped in the company’s signature red, blue and white coloring with Goettl Air Conditioning’s logo clearly visible and technicians wear uniforms that are clearly marked.
If consumers in Tucson would like to confirm they have an appointment with the company then can call, (520) 829-5748. As a reminder to consumers, all Goettl Air Conditioning employees are fully background checked and drug tested.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.