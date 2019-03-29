Businesses, neighbors anticipate opening of Caterpillar building

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Big changes are on the way to a neighborhood west of downtown Tucson as Caterpillar gets ready to open up its new mining center.
Businesses close to the new development near I-10 and Congress are anticipating a big boost in profits as hundreds of employees begin to move in. The Rio Nuevo Board said 400 were moving in during the month of March with more on the way.
Dana Fehr, co-owner of Hermosa Coffee Roasters in the annex, said he is already starting to see those employees come in.
Right now, the coffee shop is adding staff and working to figure out how to deal with the new customer flow. The coffee shop is taking over a container next door to the coffee shop, offering lunch options.
Fehr says they're hoping for a big boost in their bottom line.
“Right now we’re fairly busy and we’re doing well, but it could easily double with the amount of employees that they have over there. So we have to be ready," he said.
Meanwhile, people living the Mercado San Agustin District hoping the changes don't impact their everyday life. Some are worried about increased traffic others wonder if the new developments could take away from the historic neighborhood. They say right now it's a waiting game.
“We all have mixed feelings I believe because we have the big building going up over here and the new annex which has been wonderful. So, we’re excited but gotta wait and see," neighbor Julie Bottomley said.
Caterpillar has not announced a grand opening date.
