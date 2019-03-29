Canoa Park has discovered someone is illegally cutting trees

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - In February, the county was tipped off that someone was illegally cutting trees in Canoa Park, a 4,800 acre conservation area adjacent to Canoa Ranch south of Green Valley.
Who that someone is, still isn’t known but the Pima County Sheriff’s Department is investigating it as an act of vandalism.
The trees are in a wash, which is generally blocked off by a barbed wire fence that was cut and taken down to allow access.
It’s still a difficult drive through the wash because the sand is deep and soft. Anything other than a four wheel drive will get stuck. Also, off road vehicles are prohibited.
There are several trees along a half mile stretch that have been either trimmed or cut down. It’s estimated whoever did it, took six or more pickup truck loads of mesquite.
There is still some question as to whether the person was clearing a trail for access or taking the mesquite to sell off for personal use.
The investigation has not determined that yet because there are no suspects.
“This is not something that should be done on Pima County property,” said Matt Smogor, the Park Superintendent. “Not only is it illegal, but it’s harming those protection plans that we’re trying to install.”
The area is protected by the Sonoran Desert Conservation Plan, which has at its core, preservation of the desert.
“The incident that we’re looking at today is looking like a one time incident,” said Smogor.
Still, several areas along the wash show signs of a chainsaw being used to cut large limbs from the trees.
“This is a conservation park and in that sense, it is supposed to be protected and keep its natural resilience,” he said. “This is the opposite of that.”
Smogor wants the public to know, that even though they can hike and use the park, taking trees or other plants is not legal.
Anyone with information is urged to call 911.
