Family speaks out after hit-and-run crash

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - It has been a rough and tough past few weeks for the Ramirez family.
Mr. Ramirez was hit by a car while riding his bike on Ajo Way at I-19 on March 12. The driver took off, leaving Ramirez in the road with some pretty bad injuries.
His daughter, Angela Ramirez, said he is still in the hospital. He has a broken spine, legs, ribs and a serious head injury. She’s worried about her father’s recovery. Currently he can move his legs and squeeze her hand.
She said she still can’t understand why someone would do this to her father.
The Ramirez Family is having a fundraising car wash this Saturday and Sunday, March 30 and 31, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will be at O’reilly Auto Parts at 1119 S. Sixth Avenue. Money raised at the car wash will help the family with medical costs. The family is hopeful that the community will step up and help them in their time of need.
