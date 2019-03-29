FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Gorgeous weekend on tap!

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) -Hopefully you like the 80s and sunshine, because that’s what’s on tap for southern AZ through the next several days. Things stay dry through the next week!
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with overnight lows falling into the lower-50s.
TOMORROW: Becoming sunny. Highs in the low-80s.
SUNDAY: Low 80s under sunny skies.
MONDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 80s.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s. Breezy.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the lower-80s.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower-80s.
