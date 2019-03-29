FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Gorgeous weekend on tap!

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Hopefully you like the 80s and sunshine, because that’s what’s on tap for southern AZ through the next several days. Things stay dry through the next week!
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s. A bit breezy.
TONIGHT: Clouds build in. Lows fall to the low 50s.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.
SUNDAY: Low 80s under sunny skies.
MONDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Breezy.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 80s.
