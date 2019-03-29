FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Who’s ready for a nice weekend?!

By Jaclyn Selesky | March 28, 2019 at 8:53 PM MST - Updated March 28 at 9:02 PM

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) -Hopefully you like the 80s and sunshine, because that’s what’s on tap for southern AZ through the next several days. Things stay dry through the next week!

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the low 50s.

TOMORROW: Sunny with highs in the low 80s. A bit breezy.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY: Low 80s under sunny skies.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Breezy.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY: Sunshine with highs in the lower-80s.

