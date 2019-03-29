Police looking for suspect of fatal pedestrian hit and run near 12th and Drexel

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Police are looking for the suspect of a fatal pedestrian hit and run that occurred on Wednesday evening.
On March 27, 2019, at approximately 9:30 p.m., officers from Operations Division South, along with members of the Tucson Fire Department, were dispatched to the area of South 12th Avenue and West Calle Ramona for a report of a serious injury collision involving a pedestrian. Upon arrival, Tucson Fire immediately transported the adult male pedestrian to Banner University Medical Center with life threatening injuries. Shortly after arrival, the pedestrian succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased. He was identified as 65-year-old John Rivera Velasquez. Next of kin has been notified. The driver involved fled the scene prior to police arrival.
Detectives with the Tucson Police Traffic Unit responded to continue the investigation. Based on interviews and the processing of roadway evidence, it appears Mr. Velasquez was crossing 12th Avenue from east to west. He was not in a designated crosswalk and was approximately 60 feet south of the intersection at Calle Ramona. As Mr. Velasquez was crossing, he was struck by a pickup truck that made a right turn on to 12th Avenue from eastbound Calle Ramona. The driver stopped for a brief moment and then fled the scene in the truck. The truck is believed to be a silver midsize model with an extended cab. Speed does not appear to be a factor.
Detectives are currently investigating and are asking anyone with information to please call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.
