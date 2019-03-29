Police looking for suspect of fatal pedestrian hit and run near 12th and Drexel

Detectives with the Tucson Police Traffic Unit responded to continue the investigation. Based on interviews and the processing of roadway evidence, it appears Mr. Velasquez was crossing 12th Avenue from east to west. He was not in a designated crosswalk and was approximately 60 feet south of the intersection at Calle Ramona. As Mr. Velasquez was crossing, he was struck by a pickup truck that made a right turn on to 12th Avenue from eastbound Calle Ramona. The driver stopped for a brief moment and then fled the scene in the truck. The truck is believed to be a silver midsize model with an extended cab. Speed does not appear to be a factor.