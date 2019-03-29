Prom-o-rama event happening this weekend

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - In need of a prom dress? This is the event for you - Prom-o-Rama hosted by the Tucson Jewish Community Center.
The event will take place at the Tucson Jewish Community Center at 3800 East River Road on Saturday, March 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
There will be racks of over 1,500 new and pre-owned gowns from Cinderella’s Closet, participants can take one home for free, no registration necessary.
Complete the look with shoes and accessories for free from Goodwill's Good Threads Boutique and check out the latest trends in prom wear, make-up and accessories and much more.
Food will be available for purchase as well.
Plus register to win door prizes.
