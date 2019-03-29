Tucson woman goes extra mile to help seniors in their final days

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Every one has a place they call home.
Margaret Moreno has two.
She runs Camino de Paz on Tucson’s east side. It’s a small assisted-living facility, housing less than dozen residents.
"We're all a family," Moreno said.
That caring nature was a trait instilled in her when she was young. Her mom was a paraplegic.
“There was a time a nurse didn’t know what to do for a sore, but I did," Moreno said. “That’s where it all started.”
She channels that every day as she helps the residents at Camino de Paz.
You name it, she does it - she cooks, cleans and cuts hair. It means a lot to her residents, including the quick-witted Ben Rosalik.
Rosalik once worked in the mental health industry and feared the day he’d have to live in a home.
“Getting old and being retired from that was a real difficult adjustment for me,” he said. “I never felt that an assisting living could feel like home.”
Moreno said her goal is to make people feel at home in her tiny senior living facility.
She relates to the families she helps because grief is something she’s experienced firsthand. That’s why she took over Camino de Paz with her husband - who she lost a few years ago.
“You have to move on,” she said. “It’s not easy to keep on pushing. It’s not easy."
Moreno wants to make sure people feel loved in their final days.
“They’re great people,” Moreno said. “You give them a little bit of attention and they give you a whole lot.”
Families of the Camino de Paz residents know exactly what Moreno does for their loved ones.
“It was a very big relief,” said Ashley Cooper, whose grandmother stayed at Camino de Paz for free in December. “It meant a lot to me that she was somewhere safe and being cared for the way she should have her last week or two.”
Cooper's grandmother's living situation was less than ideal.
“She was very ill and had no place to go,” Moreno said.
Cooper was the only one in the family left to care for her grandma. They spent one final Christmas together last year.
“Knowing that she loved that the whole time,” Cooper said.
"At least she went out knowing there were people who cared," Moreno said. "Not everybody is cold."
Moreno continues to open her doors and her heart to give each and every person she comes across a little bit of warmth.
