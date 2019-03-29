Two family members sentenced in death of 20-month-old Three Points child

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Two people who pleaded guilty to child abuse were sentenced on Friday, March 29, in the death of a Three Points toddler.
According to a spokeswoman with the Pima County Superior Court, Erick Henry and Maria Alvarez were each sentenced to 2.5 years in prison. Both received credit for time served: Henry was credited 991 days; Alvarez 525.
Henry pleaded guilty on Feb. 15 and Alvarez pleaded guilty on Feb. 22.
Adam Mada was 20 months old when he died in March 2016. He had broken ribs and blunt force trauma to his head and torso.
Six of Adam’s family members were eventually arrested on murder and abuse charges.
Erick Henry is Mada’s uncle, and Maria Alvarez is Mada’s aunt.
Adam’s mother lost custody of him following his birth because of drug use, authorities said.
Alejandra Loretta Campas and Leticia Elizabeth Henderson (Adam’s aunts), Leticia Henderson (Adam’s grandmother) and Ambrosio Veranza Pavon (Adam’s grandfather) are all set to go to trial in August.
