UPDATE: Man dies days after killing Tucson woman, according to police

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man and woman are dead after a fiery neighborhood dispute ended in a shooting earlier this month, authorities said.
Authorities confirmed Donald Shoemaker died Sunday, March 24, 10 days after the incident.
The Tucson Police Department said Shoemaker shot Deborah Barnette, 65, outside her home near Campbell and Roger on Thursday, March 14. Barnette died the next day.
Shoemaker, 54, allegedly then turned the gun on himself.
Witnesses said Shoemaker chased the victim, who has not been identified, around her yard and threw firebombs at neighboring homes. The Tucson Fire Department responded and extinguished the fires.
According to the TPD, Shoemaker had previous run-ins with neighbors and had threatened to kill them
Investigators said they found additional firebombs, cans of gas and possible military ordnance in Shoemaker’s home.
Anyone with information is asked to 88-CRIME.
