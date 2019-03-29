WNIT: Record crowd see Wildcats take another step forward

Adia Barnes calls for 7,000 fans to show up Sunday as UA plays for a spot in the semifinals

WNIT: Wildcats 68, Idaho 60
March 29, 2019 at 3:26 AM MST - Updated March 29 at 3:47 AM

TUCSON, AZ - In front of the largest crowd of the season at McKale Center, 6,307 fans saw the Arizona Wildcats advance to the WNIT Quarterfinals with a 68-60 win over Idaho (21-13) on Thursday night.

Aari McDonald had a double-double with 18 points and a career-high 11 assists.

Cate Reese was once again efficient from the field as she score 14 points on 6-8 shooting. Sam Thomas scored 13 points, but was an absolute menace on the defensive end, swiping a career-high six steals.

A 16-0 run from the end of the third quarter to the first half of the fourth quarter, helped Arizona (21-13) ice the win.

Taylor Pierce nailed six three-point shots for the Vandals (22-12) to finish with 20 points.

Next up will be the quarterfinals against Wyoming on Sunday, March 31 at 2 p.m. MST in McKale Center.

You can read more about Thursday night’s post-season victory over at ArizonaWildcats.com.

David Kelly contributed to this story.