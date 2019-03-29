WNIT: Record crowd see Wildcats take another step forward

TUCSON, AZ - In front of the largest crowd of the season at McKale Center, 6,307 fans saw the Arizona Wildcats advance to the WNIT Quarterfinals with a 68-60 win over Idaho (21-13) on Thursday night.
Aari McDonald had a double-double with 18 points and a career-high 11 assists.
Cate Reese was once again efficient from the field as she score 14 points on 6-8 shooting. Sam Thomas scored 13 points, but was an absolute menace on the defensive end, swiping a career-high six steals.
A 16-0 run from the end of the third quarter to the first half of the fourth quarter, helped Arizona (21-13) ice the win.
Taylor Pierce nailed six three-point shots for the Vandals (22-12) to finish with 20 points.
Next up will be the quarterfinals against Wyoming on Sunday, March 31 at 2 p.m. MST in McKale Center.
You can read more about Thursday night’s post-season victory over at ArizonaWildcats.com.
David Kelly contributed to this story.