#11 Arizona Softball buries ASU in series opener

The Wildcats have won seven straight to open Pac-12 play

The Arizona Wildcats celebrate Tamara Statman after the senior hit her 4th home run of the season in a five-run 3rd inning. (Jonathan Salazar/Arizona Athletics)
March 29, 2019 at 8:26 PM MST - Updated March 29 at 8:33 PM

TUCSON, AZ - Arizona Softball senior pitcher Taylor McQuillin threw a two-hit shutout while her offense supported her with three home runs as the 11th-ranked Wildcats opened their rivalry series Friday night with an 8-0, five-inning win over No. 18 Arizona State in front of a sold out Hillenbrand Stadium crowd.

McQuillin (11-5) retired the first ten batters of the game on the away to shutting down the nation’s top scoring team (9.12 runs/game), The senior struck out eight lowering her Pac-12 ERA to 0.34 (1 ER in 20.1 IP).

The Cats needed just four hits to do the damage offensively. Three of UA’s hits were home runs – two-run homers by Malia Martinez and Tamara Statman and a three-run homer by Dejah Mulipola.

Now, the Wildcats (25-7, 7-0 Pac-12) are one win away from their fourth straight series win over the Sun Devils (25-8, 5-2 Pac-12).

Arizona and ASU meet on Saturday in Game 2 of the series beginning at 5 p.m. MST.

