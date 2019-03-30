11 Arizona Softball buries ASU in series opener

TUCSON, AZ - Arizona Softball senior pitcher Taylor McQuillin threw a two-hit shutout while her offense supported her with three home runs as the 11th-ranked Wildcats opened their rivalry series Friday night with an 8-0, five-inning win over No. 18 Arizona State in front of a sold out Hillenbrand Stadium crowd.
McQuillin (11-5) retired the first ten batters of the game on the away to shutting down the nation’s top scoring team (9.12 runs/game), The senior struck out eight lowering her Pac-12 ERA to 0.34 (1 ER in 20.1 IP).
The Cats needed just four hits to do the damage offensively. Three of UA’s hits were home runs – two-run homers by Malia Martinez and Tamara Statman and a three-run homer by Dejah Mulipola.
Now, the Wildcats (25-7, 7-0 Pac-12) are one win away from their fourth straight series win over the Sun Devils (25-8, 5-2 Pac-12).
Arizona and ASU meet on Saturday in Game 2 of the series beginning at 5 p.m. MST.
