Arizona students at center of Border Patrol incident to face criminal charges

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Two of the University of Arizona students at the center of an incident involving Border Patrol agents will face criminal charges, according to the school.
In a letter to the UA community, President Robert C. Robbins said the students will face a misdemeanor charge of interference with the peaceful conduct of an educational institution.
The University of Arizona Police Department is still investigating to find out if the students committed others crimes while the Office of the Dean of Students is “reviewing potential violations of the student code of conduct.”
Robbins said the school is looking into the actions of its employees without specifying who or what is being investigated.
The federal agents were on campus Tuesday, March 19 to speak to criminal justice students during a career day event.
A student interrupted the event and filmed videos of the encounter. She followed the agents out of the classroom and to their car while she and others chanted “murder patrol.”
The student also compared Border Patrol agents to the KKK.
“They allow murders on campus, where I pay to be,” she said. “This is supposed to be a safe space for students, but they allow an extension of the KKK into campus.”
Art Del Cueto, head of the local chapter of the National Border Patrol Council, had called on the university to investigate the students.
Dr. Robbin’s full letter can be read below.
