Former AZ lawmaker David Stringer reportedly solicited sex from teen boys

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Disturbing details from a police report reveals that former Arizona lawmaker David Stringer was accused of soliciting sex from two teenage boys in 1983. One of the boys was reportedly mentally impaired, according to an AZ Family article.
Attorneys for the House Ethics Committee have released paperwork to Arizona's Family showing that in 1983, the embattled former representative was accused of soliciting sex acts from two 15-year-old boys in Baltimore, Maryland.
The report states that Stringer turned himself in on Sept. 15, 1983, in reference to the police report charging him with eight counts, including perverted practice, and sexual offenses.
The incident in Maryland in 1983 was dismissed by the court and by the D.C. bar with no moral turpitude found, and with no effect on his license.
Stringer resigned his position as state representative earlier this week on Wednesday, March 27, rather than hand over documents relating to his 1983 sex crime charges.
